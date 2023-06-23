Weekend Events 6/23 – 6/25

Allen County Fair

Tuesday, June 20 – Sunday, June 25 • Allen County Fairgrounds

Head out to the Allen County Fairgrounds for six days of carnival rides, animal shows, live

music, delicious fair food and more! Each day offers special events you won’t want to miss.

GreekFest

Thursday, June 22 – Sunday, June 25 • Headwaters Park Pavilions

Enjoy a taste of Greek culture during this annual celebration at Headwaters Park. Experience four days of Greek cuisine, music, dancing, and more!

Ripple: A Middle Waves Hype Event

Saturday, June 24 • Parkview Field

Get hyped for Middle Waves 2024 at Ripple – a one-night concert event headlined by Soccer Mommy! Celebrate the collaboration between Embassy Theatre and Middle Waves Music Festival.

Pedal, Paddle, Play

Saturday, June 24 • Promenade Park

Get out on Fort Wayne’s water and land trails to see our city from a new perspective! Solve a puzzle along the way and win amazing prizes. Join the afterparty for live music and drinks!

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Saturday, June 24 – Thursday, August 10 • Memorial Coliseum

Journey through this three-dimensional, visual experience and witness more than 300 of the iconic masterpieces of artist Vincent Van Gogh, including instantly recognizable classics.