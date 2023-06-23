Weekend Events 6/23 – 6/25

Allen County Fair
Tuesday, June 20 – Sunday, June 25 • Allen County Fairgrounds
Head out to the Allen County Fairgrounds for six days of carnival rides, animal shows, live
music, delicious fair food and more! Each day offers special events you won’t want to miss.
GreekFest
Thursday, June 22 – Sunday, June 25 • Headwaters Park Pavilions
Enjoy a taste of Greek culture during this annual celebration at Headwaters Park. Experience four days of Greek cuisine, music, dancing, and more!
Ripple: A Middle Waves Hype Event
Saturday, June 24 • Parkview Field
Get hyped for Middle Waves 2024 at Ripple – a one-night concert event headlined by Soccer Mommy! Celebrate the collaboration between Embassy Theatre and Middle Waves Music Festival.
Pedal, Paddle, Play
Saturday, June 24 • Promenade Park
Get out on Fort Wayne’s water and land trails to see our city from a new perspective! Solve a puzzle along the way and win amazing prizes. Join the afterparty for live music and drinks!
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
Saturday, June 24 – Thursday, August 10 • Memorial Coliseum
Journey through this three-dimensional, visual experience and witness more than 300 of the iconic masterpieces of artist Vincent Van Gogh, including instantly recognizable classics.