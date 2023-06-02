Weekend Events 6/2 – 6/4

Free Family Fishing Day

Saturday, June 3 • Promenade Park

Saturday is Free Fishing Day throughout Indiana! Come to Promenade Park where they will

provide all fishing equipment (while supplies last) and lessons for the whole family.

Fort4Fitness Spring Cycle

Saturday, June 3 • Promenade Park

Featuring a variety of tour distances, from an 8-Mile Family Ride to a Metric Century 100K,

people of all ages and skill levels can participate in this annual cycling event.

The Four Horsemen – A Tribute to Metallica

Saturday, June 3 • Clyde Theatre

Experience the authenticity and unmatched energy of this studio-quality Metallica tribute

that embraces the attitude of the original band to re-create their first 4 albums.

Arab Fest Fort Wayne

Saturday, June 3 – Sunday, June 4 • Headwaters Park

Join a celebration of Arab culture! Try a falafel, take in the rich, Arab music, enjoy camel rides, and browse the Souk – a marketplace with art, leather goods, candles, tea, and more.

Germanfest 2023

Sunday, June 4 – Sunday, June 11 • Headwaters Park

Come eat, drink, and dance together during a week-long celebration of German heritage!

Don’t miss Familienfest on Saturday, June 10 with homecooked food and family activities.