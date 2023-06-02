Weekend Events 6/2 – 6/4

Free Family Fishing Day
Saturday, June 3 • Promenade Park
Saturday is Free Fishing Day throughout Indiana! Come to Promenade Park where they will
provide all fishing equipment (while supplies last) and lessons for the whole family.
Fort4Fitness Spring Cycle
Saturday, June 3 • Promenade Park
Featuring a variety of tour distances, from an 8-Mile Family Ride to a Metric Century 100K,
people of all ages and skill levels can participate in this annual cycling event.
The Four Horsemen – A Tribute to Metallica
Saturday, June 3 • Clyde Theatre
Experience the authenticity and unmatched energy of this studio-quality Metallica tribute
that embraces the attitude of the original band to re-create their first 4 albums.
Arab Fest Fort Wayne
Saturday, June 3 – Sunday, June 4 • Headwaters Park
Join a celebration of Arab culture! Try a falafel, take in the rich, Arab music, enjoy camel rides, and browse the Souk – a marketplace with art, leather goods, candles, tea, and more.
Germanfest 2023
Sunday, June 4 – Sunday, June 11 • Headwaters Park
Come eat, drink, and dance together during a week-long celebration of German heritage!
Don’t miss Familienfest on Saturday, June 10 with homecooked food and family activities.