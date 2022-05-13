Weekend Events

Fiber Arts Festival

Friday, May 13 – Saturday, May 14 • Salomon Farm Park

Enjoy demonstrations, craft and supply vendors, farm animals, and food vendors all with the focus of educating about our heritage of natural fiber production and traditional textiles.

Kekionga Craft Fest

Saturday, May 14 • Kekionga Craft Company

Come to this Inaugural event featuring premier libation producers of Northeast Indiana. Your ticket includes unlimited samples and a commemorative 5oz beer stein.

Romeo and Juliet with Fort Wayne Ballet

Saturday, May 14 • Embassy Theatre

The art and talent of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic and Fort Wayne Ballet combine to tell

Shakespeare’s timeless love story with soaring melodies and sparkling solos.

Cherry Blossom Festival of Fort Wayne

Sunday, May 15 • Allen County Public Library

Celebrate Japanese art and culture at this annual festival! Enter the anime art contest, shop traditional wares, make origami crafts, and enjoy a special taiko drumming performance.

Eco Fest 2022

Sunday, May 15 • Headwaters Park Pavilions

Eco Fest is back with music, food, workshops, and vendors, all with the goal of increasing

awareness about sustainability and celebrating organizations who make it their mission.