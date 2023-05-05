Weekend Events 5/5 – 5/7

GROW Expo
Saturday, May 6 • Parkview Mirro Event and Conference Center
GROW Expo is a free wellness event for the growing families in our community featuring
family care specialists, vendors, wellness services, and prizes.
Into the Woods
Saturday, May 6 • Arts United Center
The sophistication of Sondheim paired with the timeless tales of The Brothers Grimm
combine to bring you this modern classic presented by the Fort Wayne Civic Theatre.
Miami Indian Heritage Days
Saturday, May 6 • Chief Richardville House
Learn about the lasting heritage of the Miami and other regional tribes with local artists,
performers, and presenters. This Saturday features Fiber Arts: Cording and Twining.
Princess Tea Party
Saturday, May 6 • Classic Cafe Catering and Event Center
Join your favorite princesses for a magical time including brunch, crafts, a visit from Maribel and her sisters, as well as photo opportunities and a special performance by all the princesses.
Trillium Fest
Saturday, May 6 • LC Nature Park
Celebrate spring at this free event, featuring hand-son exhibits and activities, self-guided
tours through the park, elk and bison encounters, food trucks, and more.