Weekend Events 5/5 – 5/7

GROW Expo

Saturday, May 6 • Parkview Mirro Event and Conference Center

GROW Expo is a free wellness event for the growing families in our community featuring

family care specialists, vendors, wellness services, and prizes.

Into the Woods

Saturday, May 6 • Arts United Center

The sophistication of Sondheim paired with the timeless tales of The Brothers Grimm

combine to bring you this modern classic presented by the Fort Wayne Civic Theatre.

Miami Indian Heritage Days

Saturday, May 6 • Chief Richardville House

Learn about the lasting heritage of the Miami and other regional tribes with local artists,

performers, and presenters. This Saturday features Fiber Arts: Cording and Twining.

Princess Tea Party

Saturday, May 6 • Classic Cafe Catering and Event Center

Join your favorite princesses for a magical time including brunch, crafts, a visit from Maribel and her sisters, as well as photo opportunities and a special performance by all the princesses.

Trillium Fest

Saturday, May 6 • LC Nature Park

Celebrate spring at this free event, featuring hand-son exhibits and activities, self-guided

tours through the park, elk and bison encounters, food trucks, and more.