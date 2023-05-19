Weekend Events 5/19 – 5/21

An Evening of Stierle with the Fort Wayne Ballet

Friday, May 19 – Saturday, May 20 • Arts United Center

The Fort Wayne Ballet brings the legacy of choreographer-savant, Edward Steirle, to the stage in this beautiful tribute of his life and work cut tragically short.

Buskerfest 2023

Saturday, May 20 • Downtown Fort Wayne

Celebrate this free, family friendly “Festival of the Unexpected,” featuring local, regional, and national acts from musicians, fire dancers, and living statues, to jugglers and acrobatics.

Cherry Blossom Festival

Sunday, May 21 • Walb Student Union-Purdue Fort Wayne

One of the nation’s largest cherry blossom festivals returns for year 15, celebrating all things Japanese culture with food, music and dancing, interactive activities, contests, and more.

Eco Fest

Sunday, May 21 • Headwaters Park Pavilions

Come to Eco Fest for music, food, workshops, and vendors all focused on helping the Summit City “go green,” highlighting sustainable and eco-friendly initiatives.