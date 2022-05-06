Weekend Events

Mother’s Day Weekend Downtown
Friday, May 6 – Saturday, May 7 • Downtown Fort Wayne
Shop downtown Friday and Saturday for Mother’s Day weekend and find city-wide
giveaways, blooming window displays, and unique gifts for the Mother figure in your life.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Friday, May 6 – Sunday, May 8 • First Presbyterian Theater
Keep up with this hilarious, fast-paced adaption of Shakespeare’s love potion-fueled
comedy as presented by the Fort Wayne Youtheatre! This is a can’t miss show for all ages.
You Can’t Take it With You
Friday, May 6 – Saturday, May 14 • Arena Dinner Theatre
Arena Dinner Theatre always keeps you laughing and this idealistic comedy is no exception,
with a message to live life to the fullest by doing whatever makes you happy.
Baby Shark Live: 2022 Splash Tour!
Saturday, May 7 • Embassy Theatre
Bring the family to this state of the art, enchanting kids spectacular in an adventure into the sea with Baby Shark and his friend Pinkfong at the Embassy Theatre!
Muster on the St. Marys
Friday, May 6 – Saturday, May 7 • The Old Fort
Learn about early French Settlers and how life has changed throughout history. Join reenactors for demonstrations covering 2000 years of military life, cooking, and more!