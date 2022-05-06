Weekend Events

Mother’s Day Weekend Downtown

Friday, May 6 – Saturday, May 7 • Downtown Fort Wayne

Shop downtown Friday and Saturday for Mother’s Day weekend and find city-wide

giveaways, blooming window displays, and unique gifts for the Mother figure in your life.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Friday, May 6 – Sunday, May 8 • First Presbyterian Theater

Keep up with this hilarious, fast-paced adaption of Shakespeare’s love potion-fueled

comedy as presented by the Fort Wayne Youtheatre! This is a can’t miss show for all ages.

You Can’t Take it With You

Friday, May 6 – Saturday, May 14 • Arena Dinner Theatre

Arena Dinner Theatre always keeps you laughing and this idealistic comedy is no exception,

with a message to live life to the fullest by doing whatever makes you happy.

Baby Shark Live: 2022 Splash Tour!

Saturday, May 7 • Embassy Theatre

Bring the family to this state of the art, enchanting kids spectacular in an adventure into the sea with Baby Shark and his friend Pinkfong at the Embassy Theatre!

Muster on the St. Marys

Friday, May 6 – Saturday, May 7 • The Old Fort

Learn about early French Settlers and how life has changed throughout history. Join reenactors for demonstrations covering 2000 years of military life, cooking, and more!