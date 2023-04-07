Weekend Events 4/7 – 4/9

Aesop’s Fables
Friday, April 7 – Sunday, April 9 • Arts United – Parkview Physicians Group Artslab
The Fort Wayne Youtheatre along with Audiences Unlimited present a unique theatrical experience created by neurodivergent and neurotypical young artists to bring Aesop’s beloved tales to life.
Bunny Tales in the Garden
Friday, April 7 – Saturday, April 8 • Botanical Conservatory
Hop over to the Botanical Conservatory to meet the Easter Bunny and enjoy games,
activities, and fun for everyone with spring blooms and the cutest little Easter animals.
Our Planet Live in Concert
Friday, April 7 • Embassy Theatre
The Emmy Award-winning Netflix series is now a live concert event! Become immersed in
this mesmerizing production, celebrating the wonders of earth’s wildlife and their habitats.
The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show
Saturday, April 8 • Courtyard by Marriott Downtown
Solve a hilarious mystery while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The culprit is
hiding in plain sight somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a Prime Suspect.
Art Deco Glass Exhibit
Through Sunday, August 6 • Fort Wayne Museum of Art
The FWMoA is proud to display David Huchthausen’s remarkable collection of over 120 Art
Deco glass works alongside their permanent collection of brilliant, contemporary glass.