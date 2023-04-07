Weekend Events 4/7 – 4/9

Aesop’s Fables

Friday, April 7 – Sunday, April 9 • Arts United – Parkview Physicians Group Artslab

The Fort Wayne Youtheatre along with Audiences Unlimited present a unique theatrical experience created by neurodivergent and neurotypical young artists to bring Aesop’s beloved tales to life.

Bunny Tales in the Garden

Friday, April 7 – Saturday, April 8 • Botanical Conservatory

Hop over to the Botanical Conservatory to meet the Easter Bunny and enjoy games,

activities, and fun for everyone with spring blooms and the cutest little Easter animals.

Our Planet Live in Concert

Friday, April 7 • Embassy Theatre

The Emmy Award-winning Netflix series is now a live concert event! Become immersed in

this mesmerizing production, celebrating the wonders of earth’s wildlife and their habitats.

The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show

Saturday, April 8 • Courtyard by Marriott Downtown

Solve a hilarious mystery while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The culprit is

hiding in plain sight somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a Prime Suspect.

Art Deco Glass Exhibit

Through Sunday, August 6 • Fort Wayne Museum of Art

The FWMoA is proud to display David Huchthausen’s remarkable collection of over 120 Art

Deco glass works alongside their permanent collection of brilliant, contemporary glass.