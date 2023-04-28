Weekend Events 4/28 – 4/30

And Then There Were None

Friday, April 28 – Saturday, May 13 • Arena Dinner Theatre

Ten strangers are summoned to a remote island for a mysterious dinner party, but when the weather turns and leaves them stranded, the murder mystery begins.

Michiana Wine Festival

Friday, April 28 – Saturday, April 29 • Headwaters Park Pavilions

This 21+ festival features Indiana wines to sample, food trucks, and live music! You can start celebrating early at the 5K on Friday, ending at Rudy’s Shop with wine and live music.

Carnival of the Animals

Saturday, April 29 • Auer Center

The Fort Wayne Ballet presents this friendly troupe of critters in a parade of fun for all ages, featuring Fort Wayne Ballet’s Auer Academy Trainees and Pre-Professionals.

Color in Motion: Butterfly Exhibit

Tuesday, April 25 – Sunday, June 25 • Auer Center

Live butterflies have returned to the Botanical Conservatory! Observe exotic butterflies

emerging from their cocoons in an epic display of multicolored flowers and foliage.