Weekend Events 4/14 – 4/16

Fort Wayne TinCaps Season Opener
Begins Tuesday, April 11 • Parkview Field
Baseball is back at Parkview Field for the season opener of the Fort Wayne TinCaps! Catch a game Tuesday through Sunday this week and check out their new menu items for 2023.
Little Women, the Musical
Friday, April 14 – Saturday, April 22 • Williams Theatre at Purdue Fort Wayne
Louisa May Alcott’s timeless and beloved story brings to life the adventures of the March
sisters in a glorious musical version filled with personal discovery, heartache, and hope.
Face 2 Face – A Tribute to Elton John & Billy Joel
Saturday, April 15 • Clyde Theatre
See these vocal doubles channel the spirit of their originals in this high-energy performance
of top hits, taking turns at an on-stage piano to bring the music to life.
Fort Wayne, IN Water Lantern Festival
Saturday, April 15 • Ivan Lebamoff Reservoir Park
Get tickets for this floating lantern event with food, games, activities, music, and the beauty of thousands of lanterns adorned with letters of love and hope reflected upon the water.
Jesus Christ Superstar
Saturday, April 15 • Embassy Theatre
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, this iconic musical phenomenon comes to the Embassy
Stage, appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans with its legendary score.