Weekend Events 4/14 – 4/16

Fort Wayne TinCaps Season Opener

Begins Tuesday, April 11 • Parkview Field

Baseball is back at Parkview Field for the season opener of the Fort Wayne TinCaps! Catch a game Tuesday through Sunday this week and check out their new menu items for 2023.

Little Women, the Musical

Friday, April 14 – Saturday, April 22 • Williams Theatre at Purdue Fort Wayne

Louisa May Alcott’s timeless and beloved story brings to life the adventures of the March

sisters in a glorious musical version filled with personal discovery, heartache, and hope.

Face 2 Face – A Tribute to Elton John & Billy Joel

Saturday, April 15 • Clyde Theatre

See these vocal doubles channel the spirit of their originals in this high-energy performance

of top hits, taking turns at an on-stage piano to bring the music to life.

Fort Wayne, IN Water Lantern Festival

Saturday, April 15 • Ivan Lebamoff Reservoir Park

Get tickets for this floating lantern event with food, games, activities, music, and the beauty of thousands of lanterns adorned with letters of love and hope reflected upon the water.

Jesus Christ Superstar

Saturday, April 15 • Embassy Theatre

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, this iconic musical phenomenon comes to the Embassy

Stage, appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans with its legendary score.