Weekend Events

California Dreamin’

Saturday, January 14 – Sunday, April 15 • Botanical Conservatory

Find your inner beach bum this winter at the Botanical Conservatory. Spring into the spirit of surf, sand and sun along the botanical boardwalk, accented with sun-loving tropical plants.

Fort Wayne Komets

Sunday, January 15 • Memorial Coliseum

Join the Jungle and head to the Memorial Coliseum to cheer on the Komets as they take the

ice against Indy Fuel.

Headwaters Park Ice Skating

Through Sunday, February 26 • Headwaters Park

Grab your mittens and head downtown for seasonal ice skating! Celebrate winter at the

outdoor rink with friends and family. Bring your own skates or rent a pair at the rink.

Exhibits at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art

Year Round • Fort Wayne Museum of Art

Find permanent and rotating exhibits year round at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, like the

400-scultpure Glass Wing and the Indiana Waterways: The Art of Conservation exhibit.

Mark Your Calendars: Savor Fort Wayne

Wednesday, January 18 – Sunday, January 29 • Participating Fort Wayne Restaurants

Enjoy 12 delicious days of menu deals during Savor Fort Wayne! Experience a taste of Fort

Wayne’s food scene with special three-course deals at more than 70 participating restaurants.