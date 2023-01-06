Weekend Events

All American Outdoor Expo
Friday, January 6 – Sunday, January 8 • Memorial Coliseum
An outdoor enthusiast’s paradise. Find gear for fishing, hunting, and outdoor cooking, plus
boats and ATVs, as well as patio, deck, lake and cabin lifestyles, and so much more!
Mad Ants Basketball
Sunday, January 8 • Memorial Coliseum
Kick off the New Year with some NBA G-League basketball and cheer on the Mad Ants at the Memorial Coliseum this weekend as they take on Cleveland Charge.
Winter Bridal Spectacular
Sunday, January 8 • Memorial Coliseum
Plan your perfect day in one place with the area’s top wedding professionals showcasing cakes, flowers, décor, wedding gowns, and more. Pre-register at fortwaynebrides.com.
Yoga on the Riverfront
Sunday, January 8 • Promenade Park
Join this free yoga session on the Riverfront for a relaxing, 1-hour flow designed for all skill
levels, inside the Park Foundation Pavilion overlooking the St. Marys River.
YLNI Farmers Winter Market
Saturdays through April 29 • The Olde East End Building
Every Saturday, October through April, the YLNI Farmers Winter Market offers fresh and unique local produce, plants, meats, baked goods, homemade crafts, and more.