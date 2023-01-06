Weekend Events

All American Outdoor Expo

Friday, January 6 – Sunday, January 8 • Memorial Coliseum

An outdoor enthusiast’s paradise. Find gear for fishing, hunting, and outdoor cooking, plus

boats and ATVs, as well as patio, deck, lake and cabin lifestyles, and so much more!

Mad Ants Basketball

Sunday, January 8 • Memorial Coliseum

Kick off the New Year with some NBA G-League basketball and cheer on the Mad Ants at the Memorial Coliseum this weekend as they take on Cleveland Charge.

Winter Bridal Spectacular

Sunday, January 8 • Memorial Coliseum

Plan your perfect day in one place with the area’s top wedding professionals showcasing cakes, flowers, décor, wedding gowns, and more. Pre-register at fortwaynebrides.com.

Yoga on the Riverfront

Sunday, January 8 • Promenade Park

Join this free yoga session on the Riverfront for a relaxing, 1-hour flow designed for all skill

levels, inside the Park Foundation Pavilion overlooking the St. Marys River.

YLNI Farmers Winter Market

Saturdays through April 29 • The Olde East End Building

Every Saturday, October through April, the YLNI Farmers Winter Market offers fresh and unique local produce, plants, meats, baked goods, homemade crafts, and more.