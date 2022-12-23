Weekend Events

Fantasy of Lights

Every day through Saturday, December 31 – Franke Park

Discover more than 130 larger-than-life light displays along the 2-mile driving trail! Wander the Christmas Village full of food and craft vendors until its last day on Friday, December 23.

Dazzling Holiday Houses and Holiday Lights Challenge

Through December 31 – Throughout Fort Wayne, VisitFortWayne.com/Bright

Take a drive to see the 2022 list of the most dazzling holiday houses in Fort Wayne! Then sign up for the free Holiday Lights Challenge to see iconic Fort Wayne light displays.

Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour

Monday, December 26 – Memorial Coliseum

See the amazing basketball skills and high-flying athleticism of the Harlem Globetrotters on Monday! You’ll see amazing trick shots and all kinds of fun for the whole family!