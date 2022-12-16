Weekend Events

For King & Country Christmas Tour

Friday, December 16 • Memorial Coliseum

Multi-platinum selling duo For King & Country ring in the holiday season with “A Drummer

Boy Christmas Tour Experience,” taking their annual Christmas spectacle nationwide.

The Rat Pack is Back for the Holidays

Friday, December 16 • Embassy Theatre

When the Rat Pack hits the stage, magic fills the room, taking audiences back in time with

their live music, playful banter, jokes, skits, a seven-piece orchestra, and holiday favorites.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

Friday, December 16 – Saturday, December 17 • First Presbyterian Theater

Enjoy this widely beloved, warm, and incredibly funny Christmas tale, full of relatable

characters of all ages coming together to make this show a community favorite.

Kinky Boots

Friday, December 16 – Sunday, December 18 • Arts United – Parkview Physicians Group Artslab

Three Rivers Music Theatre presents the beloved hit musical Kinky Boots, winner of every

major Best Musical award, and based on true events telling a truly heartwarming story.

Headwaters Park Ice Skating

Through Sunday, February 26 • Headwaters Park

Grab your mittens and head downtown for seasonal ice skating! Celebrate winter at the

outdoor rink with friends and family. Bring your own skates or rent a pair at the rink.