Weekend Events

Le Chic Holiday Market
Friday, December 2 – Saturday, December 3 • Memorial Coliseum
Shop the annual Le Chic Holiday Market, featuring more than 100 unique vendors at the
Memorial Coliseum! Find the perfect holiday gifts for everyone on your list.
Christmas on the Farm
Saturday, December 3 • Salomon Farm Park
Celebrate Christmas at Salomon Farm Park this weekend! Enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides,
live farm animals, Holiday vendors, and a visit from Father Christmas.
The Nutcracker
Friday, December 2 – Sunday, December 11 • Arts United Center
Join the Fort Wayne Ballet for The Nutcracker, a local holiday favorite! As part of The
Nutcracker’s festivities, browse the charming outdoor chalets at Kris Kringle Village.
Live Reindeer at Jefferson Pointe
Saturdays, December 3 – 24 • Jefferson Pointe Shopping Centre
Bring the whole family to meet Santa’s reindeer at Jefferson Pointe! Gather with the reindeer by the giant Christmas tree before they take off to pull Santa’s sleigh.
Wild Zoo Wonderland
Weekends, December 2 – 22 • Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo
Holiday magic comes to the Zoo! Visit Santa in his workshop, enjoy story time, cookie
decorating, free train rides, the Indiana Family Farm, Stingray Bay, and the Australian Reef.