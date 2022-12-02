Weekend Events

Le Chic Holiday Market

Friday, December 2 – Saturday, December 3 • Memorial Coliseum

Shop the annual Le Chic Holiday Market, featuring more than 100 unique vendors at the

Memorial Coliseum! Find the perfect holiday gifts for everyone on your list.

Christmas on the Farm

Saturday, December 3 • Salomon Farm Park

Celebrate Christmas at Salomon Farm Park this weekend! Enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides,

live farm animals, Holiday vendors, and a visit from Father Christmas.

The Nutcracker

Friday, December 2 – Sunday, December 11 • Arts United Center

Join the Fort Wayne Ballet for The Nutcracker, a local holiday favorite! As part of The

Nutcracker’s festivities, browse the charming outdoor chalets at Kris Kringle Village.

Live Reindeer at Jefferson Pointe

Saturdays, December 3 – 24 • Jefferson Pointe Shopping Centre

Bring the whole family to meet Santa’s reindeer at Jefferson Pointe! Gather with the reindeer by the giant Christmas tree before they take off to pull Santa’s sleigh.

Wild Zoo Wonderland

Weekends, December 2 – 22 • Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo

Holiday magic comes to the Zoo! Visit Santa in his workshop, enjoy story time, cookie

decorating, free train rides, the Indiana Family Farm, Stingray Bay, and the Australian Reef.