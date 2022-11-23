Weekend Events

Festival of Trees

Wednesday, November 23 – Wednesday, November 30 • Embassy Theatre

Holiday magic fills the Embassy during this annual festival featuring breathtaking tree

displays, dance performances, visits with Santa, and festive entertainment.

STEAMSgiving at Science Central

Friday, November 25 – Sunday, November 27 • Science Central

Explore the hobby of model railroading during this annual 3-day event celebrating Science,

Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math! Check the schedule for each day’s special feature.

Festival of Gingerbread

Friday, November 25 – Sunday, December 18 • The History Center

Hit the trails with Fort Wayne Running Club’s annual Turkey Trot 5K walk/run. Turkey Toddlers 10 and under can participate for free in a 15,000-centimeter dash.

Days of Holly Shopping

Saturdays, November 26 – December 17 • Downtown Fort Wayne

Shop small in Downtown FortWayne every Saturday between Thanksgiving and Christmas,

and find unique gifts, festive holiday windows, and seasonal cheer all over town.

Happy Smallidays

Through Sunday, January 8 • Botanical Conservatory

The Conservatory is proud to present “Happy Smallidays” by Talitha Shipman. Follow along with the book in real life as Little Mouse sneaks into the Conservatory to cozy up for the smallidays.