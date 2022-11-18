Weekend Events

Christmas on Broadway
Friday, November 18 • Broadway Plaza
Continuing an annual tradition, Christmas on Broadway kicks off the holiday season with a
spectacular 40 ft. tall tree lighting with a parade and fireworks display!
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Friday, November 18 • Memorial Coliseum
Consistently one of the Top 25 touring acts in the country, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra is
bringing “The Ghost of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO & More” tour to Fort Wayne.
28th Annual Turkey Trot 5K
Saturday, November 18 • Homestead High School Environmental Center
Hit the trails with Fort Wayne Running Club’s annual Turkey Trot 5K walk/run. Turkey Toddlers 10 and under can participate for free in a 15,000-centimeter dash.
Fantasy of Lights
Saturday, November 19 – Saturday, December 31 • Franke Park
Discover more than 130 larger-than-life light displays along the 2-mile driving trail! Before the event is open to the public get a sneak peek at the Winter Wonder Dash walk/run on Fri & Sat.
Mark Your Calendar Night of Lights
Wednesday, November 23 • Downtown Fort Wayne
Downtown Fort Wayne sparkles with holiday activities all evening. Gather with family and
friends as Santa and His Reindeer and other displays come to life with lights!