Weekend Events

Christmas on Broadway

Friday, November 18 • Broadway Plaza

Continuing an annual tradition, Christmas on Broadway kicks off the holiday season with a

spectacular 40 ft. tall tree lighting with a parade and fireworks display!

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Friday, November 18 • Memorial Coliseum

Consistently one of the Top 25 touring acts in the country, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra is

bringing “The Ghost of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO & More” tour to Fort Wayne.

28th Annual Turkey Trot 5K

Saturday, November 18 • Homestead High School Environmental Center

Hit the trails with Fort Wayne Running Club’s annual Turkey Trot 5K walk/run. Turkey Toddlers 10 and under can participate for free in a 15,000-centimeter dash.

Fantasy of Lights

Saturday, November 19 – Saturday, December 31 • Franke Park

Discover more than 130 larger-than-life light displays along the 2-mile driving trail! Before the event is open to the public get a sneak peek at the Winter Wonder Dash walk/run on Fri & Sat.

Mark Your Calendar Night of Lights

Wednesday, November 23 • Downtown Fort Wayne

Downtown Fort Wayne sparkles with holiday activities all evening. Gather with family and

friends as Santa and His Reindeer and other displays come to life with lights!