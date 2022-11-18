Weekend Events

By
WOWO News
-
Photo supplied/Visit Fort Wayne

Christmas on Broadway
Friday, November 18 • Broadway Plaza
Continuing an annual tradition, Christmas on Broadway kicks off the holiday season with a
spectacular 40 ft. tall tree lighting with a parade and fireworks display!

Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Friday, November 18 • Memorial Coliseum
Consistently one of the Top 25 touring acts in the country, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra is
bringing “The Ghost of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO & More” tour to Fort Wayne.

28th Annual Turkey Trot 5K
Saturday, November 18 • Homestead High School Environmental Center
Hit the trails with Fort Wayne Running Club’s annual Turkey Trot 5K walk/run. Turkey Toddlers 10 and under can participate for free in a 15,000-centimeter dash.

Fantasy of Lights
Saturday, November 19 – Saturday, December 31 • Franke Park
Discover more than 130 larger-than-life light displays along the 2-mile driving trail! Before the event is open to the public get a sneak peek at the Winter Wonder Dash walk/run on Fri & Sat.

Mark Your Calendar Night of Lights
Wednesday, November 23 • Downtown Fort Wayne
Downtown Fort Wayne sparkles with holiday activities all evening. Gather with family and
friends as Santa and His Reindeer and other displays come to life with lights!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here