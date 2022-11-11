Weekend Events

Fort Wayne Komets
Friday, November 11 • Memorial Coliseum
Friday night is hockey night in Fort Wayne! Head to the Memorial Coliseum to cheer on the
Komets as they take the ice against the Toledo Walleye.
Fort Wayne Village Marketplace
Friday, November 11 – Saturday, November 12 • SportONE/Parkview Fieldhouse
Let the holiday shopping begin! The Village Marketplace is filled with unique gifts, home
décor, artisan pieces, fashion, food, and more from more than 100 top local vendors.
“KISS THE SKY” – The Jimi Hendrix Re-Experience
Saturday, November 12 • Baker Street Centre
Winner of the “World’s Greatest Tribute,” this #1 Nationally Touring Jimi Hendrix Show
recreates Jimi Hendrix’s most iconic concert moments.
Christkindlmarkt 2022
Saturday, November 12 • Park Edelweiss
Find authentic German gifts, toys, nutcrackers, and much more with vendors from around the Midwest. Enjoy homemade bratwurst and glühwein (hot, spiced wine) while you shop.
Bert Kreischer
Sunday, November 13 • Embassy Theatre
Renowned stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and podcast host, Bert Kreischer, is known for
his unique brand of comedy, bringing his Berty Boy Relapse Tour to the Embassy Theatre.