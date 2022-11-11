Weekend Events

Fort Wayne Komets

Friday, November 11 • Memorial Coliseum

Friday night is hockey night in Fort Wayne! Head to the Memorial Coliseum to cheer on the

Komets as they take the ice against the Toledo Walleye.

Fort Wayne Village Marketplace

Friday, November 11 – Saturday, November 12 • SportONE/Parkview Fieldhouse

Let the holiday shopping begin! The Village Marketplace is filled with unique gifts, home

décor, artisan pieces, fashion, food, and more from more than 100 top local vendors.

“KISS THE SKY” – The Jimi Hendrix Re-Experience

Saturday, November 12 • Baker Street Centre

Winner of the “World’s Greatest Tribute,” this #1 Nationally Touring Jimi Hendrix Show

recreates Jimi Hendrix’s most iconic concert moments.

Christkindlmarkt 2022

Saturday, November 12 • Park Edelweiss

Find authentic German gifts, toys, nutcrackers, and much more with vendors from around the Midwest. Enjoy homemade bratwurst and glühwein (hot, spiced wine) while you shop.

Bert Kreischer

Sunday, November 13 • Embassy Theatre

Renowned stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and podcast host, Bert Kreischer, is known for

his unique brand of comedy, bringing his Berty Boy Relapse Tour to the Embassy Theatre.