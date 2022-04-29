Weekend Events

Casting Crowns & Hillsong Worship USA Tour

Friday, April 29 • Memorial Coliseum

Experience the worship event of the spring as Casting Crowns, Hillsong Worship, and We

The Kingdom all share the stage for a powerful night of encouragement and worship.

The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show

Friday, April 29 • Courtyard by Marriott Downtown Fort Wayne. Come to America’s largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner theatre show! Solve a hilarious mystery, but beware! The culprit could be sitting right next to you.

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo: Opening Day

Saturday, April 30 • Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo

Greet all your favorite zoo animals on opening day! Hand-feed the giraffes, pet the

stingrays, and find so much more to do at one of Fort Wayne’s favorite summer attractions.

Michiana Wine Festival

Saturday, April 30 • Headwaters Park Pavilions

This 21+ festival features Indiana wines to sample, a spring craft market, food trucks, and

live music! You can start celebrating early at the Wine at the Line 5K on Friday, April 29.

Poem Scavenger Hunt

Saturday, April 30 • Promenade Park

Riverfront Fort Wayne is celebrating National Poetry Month with a free Poem Scavenger

Hunt. Pick up a clue card, find all the poems, and be entered to win a prize. For all ages.