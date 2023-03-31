Weekend Events 3/31 – 4/2

EagleMania: The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute

Saturday, April 1 • Clyde Theatre

EagleMania has spent countless hours breaking down everything The Eagles recorded to bring you the most accurate and thrilling sound of an Eagles show with their stunning 5-part harmony.

Fool Hardy History

Saturday, April 1 • The History Center

Celebrate April Fool’s Day with this annual tribute to Fool Hardy History. Identify unusual or

mysterious objects from the museum’s 30,000-piece collection for a chance to win prizes!

California Dreamin’

Through Sunday, April 15 • Botanical Conservatory

Find your inner beach bum this winter at the Botanical Conservatory. Spring into the spirit of surf, sand, and sun along the botanical boardwalk, accented with sun-loving tropical plants.

Komet Hockey

Saturday, April 1 – Sunday, April 2 • Memorial Coliseum

Head to the Memorial Coliseum this weekend to cheer on the Komets as they take the ice

against the South Carolina Stingrays on Saturday and the Iowa Heartlanders on Sunday.

YLNI Winter Farmers Market

Saturdays through April 29 • The Olde East End Building

Every Saturday, October through April, the YLNI Farmers Winter Market offers fresh and

unique local produce, plants, meats, baked goods, homemade crafts, and more.