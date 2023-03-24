Weekend Events 3/24 – 3/26

Lucky Duck Children’s Consignment Sale
Thursday, March 23 – Sunday, March 26 • Memorial Coliseum
Shop rows and rows of gently-used, name brand clothing for children, juniors, women, and
maternity! Plus toys, bikes, books, and more at the shopping event you won’t want to miss.
Swan Lake
Friday, March 24 – Sunday, March 26 • Arts United Center
Discover the timeless classic through the lens of the Fort Wayne Ballet performing
Tchaikovsky’s romantic tragedy, scored by the Fort Wayne Philharmonic.
Civil War Garrison
Saturday, March 25 • Old Fort
In March of 1864 the soldiers of the 9th Indiana Volunteer Infantry are on garrison duty in Northeastern Alabama. Come and talk to them about daily life and see daily duties and responsibilities.
Shipshewana on the Road
Saturday, March 25 – Sunday, March 26 • Memorial Coliseum
Shop the most unique trinkets and treasures under the sun at this gift, food, and craft show featuring interesting, innovative, and creative items you won’t find anywhere else!