Weekend Events 3/24 – 3/26

Lucky Duck Children’s Consignment Sale

Thursday, March 23 – Sunday, March 26 • Memorial Coliseum

Shop rows and rows of gently-used, name brand clothing for children, juniors, women, and

maternity! Plus toys, bikes, books, and more at the shopping event you won’t want to miss.

Swan Lake

Friday, March 24 – Sunday, March 26 • Arts United Center

Discover the timeless classic through the lens of the Fort Wayne Ballet performing

Tchaikovsky’s romantic tragedy, scored by the Fort Wayne Philharmonic.

Civil War Garrison

Saturday, March 25 • Old Fort

In March of 1864 the soldiers of the 9th Indiana Volunteer Infantry are on garrison duty in Northeastern Alabama. Come and talk to them about daily life and see daily duties and responsibilities.

Shipshewana on the Road

Saturday, March 25 – Sunday, March 26 • Memorial Coliseum

Shop the most unique trinkets and treasures under the sun at this gift, food, and craft show featuring interesting, innovative, and creative items you won’t find anywhere else!