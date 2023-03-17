Weekend Events 3/17 – 3/19

NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championships

Thursday, March 16 & Saturday, March 18 • Memorial Coliseum

Be a part of NCAA basketball! Grab your tickets to catch the semifinal games on Thursday, and the NABC Reese’s All-Star game and National Championship games on Saturday.

Firefighters Get Green Fest

Saturday, March 18 • Downtown Fort Wayne/Carole Lombard Bridge

Enjoy this family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day festival! Festivities include food trucks, 5-Kilt Run through downtown, Lucky Charms Eating Contest, and of course the River Greening!

Full Throttle Monster Trucks

Saturday, March 18 • Memorial Coliseum

Come see Bigfoot, Monkey Business, Stomper, American Scout, and more battle for Monster Truck supremacy. Come early for the pre-show pit party and ride in a real monster truck.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)

Friday, March 17 – Sunday, March 19 • Arts United – Parkview Physicians Group Artslab

That’s right, all 37 plays in 97 minutes! Hold on for the ride as the Civic Theatre’s three madcap players energetically weave their way through all of Shakespeare’s comedies, histories, and tragedies.

Old Fort Coin Club – Coin & Currency Show

Sunday, March 19 • Grand Wayne Convention Center

A great place to buy and sell coins, view the wide range of foreign, ancient, and domestic

coins, and learn about collecting, current trends, and prices in the coin and currency industry.