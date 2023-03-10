Weekend Events 3/10 – 3/12

The Great Train Connection
Friday, March 10 – Sunday, March 12 • Botanical Conservatory
Put on your conductor hat and step into the world of miniature trains, winding through tiny
cities and lush landscapes. Learn how trains have helped develop Fort Wayne as we know it.
FAME Festival
Saturday, March 11 – Sunday, March 12 • Grand Wayne Convention Center
The annual FAME Festival gives students the opportunity to create, exhibit, and perform
works of art. Guests can also enjoy workshops, craft areas, and more!
Mark Your Calendars for NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championships
Thursday, March 16 & Saturday, March 18 • Memorial Coliseum
Be a part of NCAA basketball! Grab your tickets to catch the semifinal games next Friday, and the NABC Reese’s All-Star game and National Championship games next Saturday.