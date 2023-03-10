Weekend Events 3/10 – 3/12

The Great Train Connection

Friday, March 10 – Sunday, March 12 • Botanical Conservatory

Put on your conductor hat and step into the world of miniature trains, winding through tiny

cities and lush landscapes. Learn how trains have helped develop Fort Wayne as we know it.

FAME Festival

Saturday, March 11 – Sunday, March 12 • Grand Wayne Convention Center

The annual FAME Festival gives students the opportunity to create, exhibit, and perform

works of art. Guests can also enjoy workshops, craft areas, and more!

Mark Your Calendars for NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championships

Thursday, March 16 & Saturday, March 18 • Memorial Coliseum

Be a part of NCAA basketball! Grab your tickets to catch the semifinal games next Friday, and the NABC Reese’s All-Star game and National Championship games next Saturday.