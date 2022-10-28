Weekend Events

Wild Zoo Halloween

Saturday, October 29 – Sunday, October 30 • Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo

Don’t miss the last weekend of Wild Zoo Halloween as the Zoo wraps up its 2022 season.

Costumes are welcome as you explore the zoo and enjoy games, treats, and activities!

Fort Wayne Hot Cider Hustle

Sunday, October 30 • Memorial Coliseum

Hustle through this 5K/10K that starts and finishes at the Memorial Coliseum. Receive your

Hot Cider Hustle finisher mug at the finish line and warm up with hot apple cider.

Amazing Fall Fun Corn Maze

Through Sunday, October 30 • Waterloo, IN

Wind your way through Northeast Indiana’s largest corn maze, cut into 16 acres and divided into 3 phases. Then, take your pick from over 40 different varieties of pumpkins and gourds.

Kuehnert Dairy Fall Festival

Through Sunday, October 30 • Kuehnert Dairy Farm

Come to the dairy farm for pumpkins, ice cream, baby calves, and of course to explore the

annual corn maze! Experience farm life with the animals and enjoy fall-themed activities.

Garden Trick or Treat

Saturday, October 29 • Botanical Conservatory

Bring the whole family to explore the scenic outdoor Pumpkin Path in its last weekend of the season and wear your favorite costume for boo-tiful photos and sweet treats.