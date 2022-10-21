Weekend Events

Family Series: Wild Symphony with the Philharmonic

Saturday, October 22 • Auer Performance Hall

Have a wild time at the Fort Wayne Philharmonic’s Wild Symphony! Dress up as your favorite animal and follow Maestro Mouse to experience the sounds of animals everywhere.

Fort Wayne Komet Hockey

Saturday, October 22 • Memorial Coliseum

Hockey season is back at the Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne with Komet Hockey! See the Komets take on the Cincinnati Cyclones this Saturday.

MercyMe inhale (exhale) Tour

Sunday, October 23 • Memorial Coliseum

With the release of their tenth studio project, inhale (exhale), Mercy Me is touring the

country with special guests Rend Collective and Andrew Ripp. Rescheduled from 2021.

Disenchanted

Friday, October 21 – Sunday, October 23 • First Presbyterian Theater

Leave your glass slippers behind and see this hilarious Off-Broadway Musical featuring the

familiar storybook princesses setting the record straight about their portrayal in pop culture.

Pumpkin Path Display

Through Sunday, October 30 • Botanical Conservatory

Celebrate fall and enjoy a scenic walk through the Pumpkin Path in the Botanical

Conservatory’s outdoor gardens decorated with pumpkins, gourds, hay bales, and gnomes!