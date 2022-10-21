Weekend Events

Family Series: Wild Symphony with the Philharmonic
Saturday, October 22 • Auer Performance Hall
Have a wild time at the Fort Wayne Philharmonic’s Wild Symphony! Dress up as your favorite animal and follow Maestro Mouse to experience the sounds of animals everywhere.
Fort Wayne Komet Hockey
Saturday, October 22 • Memorial Coliseum
Hockey season is back at the Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne with Komet Hockey! See the Komets take on the Cincinnati Cyclones this Saturday.
MercyMe inhale (exhale) Tour
Sunday, October 23 • Memorial Coliseum
With the release of their tenth studio project, inhale (exhale), Mercy Me is touring the
country with special guests Rend Collective and Andrew Ripp. Rescheduled from 2021.
Disenchanted
Friday, October 21 – Sunday, October 23 • First Presbyterian Theater
Leave your glass slippers behind and see this hilarious Off-Broadway Musical featuring the
familiar storybook princesses setting the record straight about their portrayal in pop culture.
Pumpkin Path Display
Through Sunday, October 30 • Botanical Conservatory
Celebrate fall and enjoy a scenic walk through the Pumpkin Path in the Botanical
Conservatory’s outdoor gardens decorated with pumpkins, gourds, hay bales, and gnomes!