Weekend Events

Hobnobben Film Festival
Thursday, October 13 – Sunday, October 16 • Cinema Center
Don’t miss the area’s largest celebration of film! Film lovers, filmmakers, and casual film
consumers are all welcome at Hobnobben Fim Festival, presented by Cinema Center.
Fright Night 2022
Saturday, October 15 • Downtown Fort Wayne
Enjoy a day of harrowing haunts in Downtown Fort Wayne at the annual Fright Night! The
spook-takular event features the all-ages“Zombie Walk, ”plus other frightfully fun activities.
Fright Night Fun at Promenade Park
Saturday, October 15 • Promenade Park
Find fun for all ages at Promenade Park during downtown’s Fright Night, like a Kid’s Pirate
Ship Tour, a Haunted Boat Tour, Howl-O-Walkoween, and the Raven Scavenger Hunt.
Rocky Horror Picture Show
Saturday, October 15 • Botanical Conservatory
Bring your lawn chair and cozy blanket for a special showing of the Rocky Horror Picture Show on the Botanical Conservatory’s outdoor Terrace. Food and drinks by Mad Anthony’s.
Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic
Saturday, October 15 • Memorial Coliseum
Join your favorite Sesame Street friends for a magical adventure filled with high-energy
dancing, whimsical illusions, and magical moments with family and friends.