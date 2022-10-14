Weekend Events

Hobnobben Film Festival

Thursday, October 13 – Sunday, October 16 • Cinema Center

Don’t miss the area’s largest celebration of film! Film lovers, filmmakers, and casual film

consumers are all welcome at Hobnobben Fim Festival, presented by Cinema Center.

Fright Night 2022

Saturday, October 15 • Downtown Fort Wayne

Enjoy a day of harrowing haunts in Downtown Fort Wayne at the annual Fright Night! The

spook-takular event features the all-ages“Zombie Walk, ”plus other frightfully fun activities.

Fright Night Fun at Promenade Park

Saturday, October 15 • Promenade Park

Find fun for all ages at Promenade Park during downtown’s Fright Night, like a Kid’s Pirate

Ship Tour, a Haunted Boat Tour, Howl-O-Walkoween, and the Raven Scavenger Hunt.

Rocky Horror Picture Show

Saturday, October 15 • Botanical Conservatory

Bring your lawn chair and cozy blanket for a special showing of the Rocky Horror Picture Show on the Botanical Conservatory’s outdoor Terrace. Food and drinks by Mad Anthony’s.

Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic

Saturday, October 15 • Memorial Coliseum

Join your favorite Sesame Street friends for a magical adventure filled with high-energy

dancing, whimsical illusions, and magical moments with family and friends.