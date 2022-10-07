Weekend Events

Botanical Brew

Friday, October 7 • Botanical Conservatory

Wander the gardens of the Botanical Conservatory and sample all things brewed! Coffee, tea, cider, craft beer, and wine – also enjoy food trucks and live entertainment.

Jason Aldean “Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour”

Friday, October 7 • Memorial Coliseum

Rock with Multi-Platinum entertainer Jason Aldean on his “Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour” along

with Chase Rice and John Morgan at the Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne Philharmonic Opening Night

Saturday, October 8 • Embassy Theatre

Join Philharmonic conductor, Andrew Constantine, for the highly anticipated return of Paul

Huang, astonishing with Russian fireworks during this Firebird Suite performance.

Brickworld LEGO Fan Exposition

Saturday, October 8 – Sunday, October 9 • Memorial Coliseum

Bring the entire family for a weekend of LEGO fun! Explore 32,000 sq ft of intricate LEGO

creations, and enjoy interactive activities including play areas, fighting robots, and more.

Fall Bridal Spectacular

Sunday, October 9 • Memorial Coliseum

Discover everything you need to plan your perfect wedding. From photographers and

florists to venues and hotels, you will find it all at the Fall Bridal Spectacular!