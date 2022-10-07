Weekend Events

Botanical Brew
Friday, October 7 • Botanical Conservatory
Wander the gardens of the Botanical Conservatory and sample all things brewed! Coffee, tea, cider, craft beer, and wine – also enjoy food trucks and live entertainment.
Jason Aldean “Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour”
Friday, October 7 • Memorial Coliseum
Rock with Multi-Platinum entertainer Jason Aldean on his “Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour” along
with Chase Rice and John Morgan at the Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne.
Fort Wayne Philharmonic Opening Night
Saturday, October 8 • Embassy Theatre
Join Philharmonic conductor, Andrew Constantine, for the highly anticipated return of Paul
Huang, astonishing with Russian fireworks during this Firebird Suite performance.
Brickworld LEGO Fan Exposition
Saturday, October 8 – Sunday, October 9 • Memorial Coliseum
Bring the entire family for a weekend of LEGO fun! Explore 32,000 sq ft of intricate LEGO
creations, and enjoy interactive activities including play areas, fighting robots, and more.
Fall Bridal Spectacular
Sunday, October 9 • Memorial Coliseum
Discover everything you need to plan your perfect wedding. From photographers and
florists to venues and hotels, you will find it all at the Fall Bridal Spectacular!