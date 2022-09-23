Weekend Events

Brett Eldredge

Friday, September 23 • Foellinger Outdoor Theatre

See Brett Eldredge live to experience his powerhouse vocals and electrifying live

performances on his Songs About You Tour with special guest, Lauren Alaina.

Salomon Farm Fall Harvest Festival

Friday, September 23 • Salomon Farm Park

Come to this free event to celebrate the history of the American Farm and find live animals,

family activities, horse-drawn wagon rides, antique farm equipment, and a farmers market.

Art This Way: Annual Art Crawl

Friday, September 23 • Downtown Fort Wayne

Explore, support, and learn about public art in downtown Fort Wayne! Travel through alleys

filled with murals and lights, discover artists at work, and live music at each artful location.

World Rivers Day

Saturday, September 24 – Sunday, September 25 • Promenade Park

Celebrating Fort Wayne’s three rivers! Take a ride on Sweet Breeze, a tour of Clean Drains

murals, find live music and food trucks, family friendly activities, and enjoy Free Fishing Day!

Boogie Down Bazaar

Sunday, September 25 • The Landing

The Midwest’s finest Vintage Vendors are taking over The Landing to show off custom Boogie Vans! Enjoy music by DJ, J. Tubbs and local food as you browse this groovy spectacle.