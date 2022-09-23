Weekend Events

Brett Eldredge
Friday, September 23 • Foellinger Outdoor Theatre
See Brett Eldredge live to experience his powerhouse vocals and electrifying live
performances on his Songs About You Tour with special guest, Lauren Alaina.
Salomon Farm Fall Harvest Festival
Friday, September 23 • Salomon Farm Park
Come to this free event to celebrate the history of the American Farm and find live animals,
family activities, horse-drawn wagon rides, antique farm equipment, and a farmers market.
Art This Way: Annual Art Crawl
Friday, September 23 • Downtown Fort Wayne
Explore, support, and learn about public art in downtown Fort Wayne! Travel through alleys
filled with murals and lights, discover artists at work, and live music at each artful location.
World Rivers Day
Saturday, September 24 – Sunday, September 25 • Promenade Park
Celebrating Fort Wayne’s three rivers! Take a ride on Sweet Breeze, a tour of Clean Drains
murals, find live music and food trucks, family friendly activities, and enjoy Free Fishing Day!
Boogie Down Bazaar
Sunday, September 25 • The Landing
The Midwest’s finest Vintage Vendors are taking over The Landing to show off custom Boogie Vans! Enjoy music by DJ, J. Tubbs and local food as you browse this groovy spectacle.