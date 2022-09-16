Weekend Events

Dine Around the World during Welcoming Week

Saturday, September 10 – Friday, September 16 • Various Locations

Dine Around the World in 5 Days for Welcoming Week Fort Wayne! Follow @WelcomingFortWayne on facebook for daily restaurant recommendations and a chance to win a $100 gift card!

Vera Bradley Classic

Friday, September 16 – Monday, September 19 • Fort Wayne Country Club

This annual event offers a weekend of golf and pickleball—raising funds for breast cancer

research! The Celebration Dinner on Monday features a silent auction, cocktails, and more.

Dino Days

Saturday, September 17 – Sunday, September 18 • Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo

Join an archeological dig, have wild dinosaur encounters, then head to the Foellinger

Outdoor Theatre for Jurassic Park in Concert with the Philharmonic Saturday evening.

Johnny Appleseed Festival

Saturday, September 17 – Sunday, September 18 • Johnny Appleseed Park

The Johnny Appleseed Festival returns! Satisfy your sweet tooth with a caramel apple,

purchase handmade goods, and enjoy demonstrations from the pioneer days.

The Little Prince

Friday, September 9 – Sunday, September 18 • Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab

Part fantasy, part allegory, part parable, The Little Prince is an enchanting new adaptation

of the classic French children’s novel by Antoine de Saint-Exupery.