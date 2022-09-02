Weekend Events

TinCaps Final Season Home Games

Friday, September 2 – Sunday, September 4 • Parkview Field

Don’t miss the final weekend of the TinCaps’ regular season! Join the festivities and catch the TinCaps in action all weekend at Parkview Field. Tickets start at just $7!

Napolenoic Days 1804 – 1815

Saturday, September 3 – Sunday, September 4 • The Old Fort

Come and experience this dramatic military period, defined by Napoleon Bonaparte, and

observe both military and civilian reenactors engaging in daily life, unit displays, and drills.

Sweet Breeze Riverfront Tours

Saturday, September 3 – Sunday, September 4 • Promenade Park

Explore the city of rivers during a 45-minute or 90-minute tour aboard Sweet Breeze, Fort

Wayne’s replica canal boat! Learn about our city’s history along the rivers.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival

Saturday, August 27 – Saturday, September 3 • Auburn, Indiana

Join classic car enthusiasts from around the world in Auburn, Indiana! This annual festival

features the Parade of Classics, the Auburn Auctions, and events for the whole family.

Mark Your Calendar for Be A Tourist In Your Own Hometown

Sunday, September 11 • Throughout Fort Wayne

Save the date to visit 23 Fort Wayne museums and attractions for FREE from Noon–5pm! Pick up a free passport at any Fort Wayne Kroger and Old National Bank location.