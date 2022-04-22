Weekend Events

The Princess and the Goblin
Friday, April 22 – Sunday, May 1 • Arts United Center
Full of humor and suspense, follow the heroic and courageous story of Princess Irene, in a
delightful performance of dance, colorful costuming, and beautiful music.
Tchiakovsky’s Sleeping Beauty with the Fort Wayne Ballet
Friday, April 22 – Sunday, April 24 • Arts United Center
The art and talent of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic and Fort Wayne Ballet combine to bring
the story of Sleeping Beauty to life through enchanting score and stunning choreography.
Emergence: Live Butterfly Exhibit
Saturday, April 23 – Sunday, June 26 • Botanical Conservatory
Live butterflies have returned to the Botanical Conservatory! This year find a fun twist
where vines and butterflies intertwine, and plants emerge with spring.
Fort Wayne Women’s Expo
Saturday, April 23 • Memorial Coliseum
Discover your style, rejuvenate your body and mind, and explore new ideas with free spa
treatments, fashion shows, shopping, wellness talks, and more!
Heroes and Legends XVI
Saturday, April 23 • Memorial Coliseum
Professional wrestling comes to the Memorial Coliseum for an exciting day of matches. Set
up a meet and greet with your favorites and join the Q&A sessions before the event.