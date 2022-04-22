Weekend Events

The Princess and the Goblin

Friday, April 22 – Sunday, May 1 • Arts United Center

Full of humor and suspense, follow the heroic and courageous story of Princess Irene, in a

delightful performance of dance, colorful costuming, and beautiful music.

Tchiakovsky’s Sleeping Beauty with the Fort Wayne Ballet

Friday, April 22 – Sunday, April 24 • Arts United Center

The art and talent of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic and Fort Wayne Ballet combine to bring

the story of Sleeping Beauty to life through enchanting score and stunning choreography.

Emergence: Live Butterfly Exhibit

Saturday, April 23 – Sunday, June 26 • Botanical Conservatory

Live butterflies have returned to the Botanical Conservatory! This year find a fun twist

where vines and butterflies intertwine, and plants emerge with spring.

Fort Wayne Women’s Expo

Saturday, April 23 • Memorial Coliseum

Discover your style, rejuvenate your body and mind, and explore new ideas with free spa

treatments, fashion shows, shopping, wellness talks, and more!

Heroes and Legends XVI

Saturday, April 23 • Memorial Coliseum

Professional wrestling comes to the Memorial Coliseum for an exciting day of matches. Set

up a meet and greet with your favorites and join the Q&A sessions before the event.