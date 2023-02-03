Weekend Events 2/3 – 2/5

Fort Wayne Komets
Friday, February 3 & Sunday, February 5 • Memorial Coliseum
Join the Jungle and head to the Memorial Coliseum Friday and Sunday to cheer on the
Komets as they take the ice against the Iowa Heartlanders and the Kalamazoo Wings.
Be Your Own Artist
Sunday, February 5 • Promenade Park Pavilion
Make your own macramé bottle holder at Promenade Park with step-by-step instruction
accompanied by calming music and an energy to match. All supplies are provided!
Fort Wayne RV & Camping Show
Thursday, February 2 – Sunday, February 5 • Memorial Coliseum
Plan your outdoor getaway, indoors! Browse the industry’s leading travel trailers, motor
homes, fifth wheels, toy haulers, and more with special show financing and discounts.
Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy
Sunday, February 5 • Embassy Theatre
See well-known comedian, actor, and producer, Joe Gatto, best known for the hit TV shows
“Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index” this Sunday at the Embassy Theatre.