Weekend Events 2/3 – 2/5

Fort Wayne Komets

Friday, February 3 & Sunday, February 5 • Memorial Coliseum

Join the Jungle and head to the Memorial Coliseum Friday and Sunday to cheer on the

Komets as they take the ice against the Iowa Heartlanders and the Kalamazoo Wings.

Be Your Own Artist

Sunday, February 5 • Promenade Park Pavilion

Make your own macramé bottle holder at Promenade Park with step-by-step instruction

accompanied by calming music and an energy to match. All supplies are provided!

Fort Wayne RV & Camping Show

Thursday, February 2 – Sunday, February 5 • Memorial Coliseum

Plan your outdoor getaway, indoors! Browse the industry’s leading travel trailers, motor

homes, fifth wheels, toy haulers, and more with special show financing and discounts.

Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy

Sunday, February 5 • Embassy Theatre

See well-known comedian, actor, and producer, Joe Gatto, best known for the hit TV shows

“Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index” this Sunday at the Embassy Theatre.