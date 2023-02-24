Weekend Events 2/24 – 2/26

Disney on Ice – Into the Magic
Thursday, February 23 – Sunday, February 26 • Memorial Coliseum
The dazzling world of Disney magic comes to life on ice, as your favorite characters zip and twirl around in this stunning Disney on Ice performance taking families on a high-sea adventure!
Down the Line 17
Saturday, February 25 • Embassy Theatre
Four local bands and artists will pay tribute to the music legends of Woodstock ’69 on the
historic Embassy Theatre stage for Down the Line 17, a fundraiser for the Embassy.
Fort Wayne Ballet Presents: Peter Pan
Saturday, February 25 • Auer Center
Featuring Fort Wayne Ballet’s Youth Company, join the adventure across Neverland with
Peter Pan, Wendy, Michael, and John. But keep an eye out for Captain Hook!
Revolutionary War Garrison
Saturday, February 25 • The Old Fort
Step back in time at the Old Fort to discover what it was like for a soldier living in a frontier fort during the harsh winters. Enjoy reenactments and experience living history at the Old Fort!
Last Weekend for Ice Skating
Through Sunday, February 26 • Headwaters Park
Ice skating at Headwaters Park is the perfect way to enjoy the outdoors during winter! Grab your skates (or rent some at the rink) and hit the ice before February ends.