Weekend Events 2/24 – 2/26

Disney on Ice – Into the Magic

Thursday, February 23 – Sunday, February 26 • Memorial Coliseum

The dazzling world of Disney magic comes to life on ice, as your favorite characters zip and twirl around in this stunning Disney on Ice performance taking families on a high-sea adventure!

Down the Line 17

Saturday, February 25 • Embassy Theatre

Four local bands and artists will pay tribute to the music legends of Woodstock ’69 on the

historic Embassy Theatre stage for Down the Line 17, a fundraiser for the Embassy.

Fort Wayne Ballet Presents: Peter Pan

Saturday, February 25 • Auer Center

Featuring Fort Wayne Ballet’s Youth Company, join the adventure across Neverland with

Peter Pan, Wendy, Michael, and John. But keep an eye out for Captain Hook!

Revolutionary War Garrison

Saturday, February 25 • The Old Fort

Step back in time at the Old Fort to discover what it was like for a soldier living in a frontier fort during the harsh winters. Enjoy reenactments and experience living history at the Old Fort!

Last Weekend for Ice Skating

Through Sunday, February 26 • Headwaters Park

Ice skating at Headwaters Park is the perfect way to enjoy the outdoors during winter! Grab your skates (or rent some at the rink) and hit the ice before February ends.