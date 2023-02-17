Weekend Events 2/17 – 2/19

Weather the Fort
Saturday, February 18 • The Landing
All ages are invited to the annual Weather the Fort celebration! This fun-filled winter
experience features live music, fire dancing, warm food, sweet treats, and ice sculptures.
1812 Winter Garrison
Saturday, February 18 • The Old Fort
Step back in time to discover what it was like for a soldier living in a frontier fort during the
harsh winters. Enjoy reenactments and experience living history at the Old Fort!
Dog Sweater Day
Saturday, February 18 • Promenade Park
Bring your fashionable pooch to Promenade Park for a tail-wagging time of winter style! Enter the “Cutest Dog Contest” and the winner will be determined by most Facebook likes.
36th Annual Fanny Freezer 5K
Saturday, February 18 • Shoaff Park
Bundle up for one of the earliest 5K’s of the season with Fort Wayne Running Club’s Fanny
Freezer 5K around the scenic Shoaff Park loop.
Hello Dolly!
Sunday, February 19 • Arts United Center
This musical adaptation of Thornton Wilder’s hit play The Matchmaker is full of humor, romance, energetic dance, and some of the greatest songs in musical theatre history.