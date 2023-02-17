Weekend Events 2/17 – 2/19

Weather the Fort

Saturday, February 18 • The Landing

All ages are invited to the annual Weather the Fort celebration! This fun-filled winter

experience features live music, fire dancing, warm food, sweet treats, and ice sculptures.

1812 Winter Garrison

Saturday, February 18 • The Old Fort

Step back in time to discover what it was like for a soldier living in a frontier fort during the

harsh winters. Enjoy reenactments and experience living history at the Old Fort!

Dog Sweater Day

Saturday, February 18 • Promenade Park

Bring your fashionable pooch to Promenade Park for a tail-wagging time of winter style! Enter the “Cutest Dog Contest” and the winner will be determined by most Facebook likes.

36th Annual Fanny Freezer 5K

Saturday, February 18 • Shoaff Park

Bundle up for one of the earliest 5K’s of the season with Fort Wayne Running Club’s Fanny

Freezer 5K around the scenic Shoaff Park loop.

Hello Dolly!

Sunday, February 19 • Arts United Center

This musical adaptation of Thornton Wilder’s hit play The Matchmaker is full of humor, romance, energetic dance, and some of the greatest songs in musical theatre history.