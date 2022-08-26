Weekend Events

Taste of the Arts Festival
Saturday, August 27 • Arts Campus, The Landing, & Promenade Park
A festival for everyone’s taste! Celebrate arts and culture at this annual festival featuring live theater, music, dance performances, buskers, local food, and an all-day art market.
Fort Wayne Festiv-Ale
Saturday, August 27 • Parkview Field
Have fun for a cause at the 17th Annual Fort Wayne Festiv-ALE event featuring wines, craft
beers, food, sweets, and live music.
Post Miami 1755
Saturday, August 27 – Sunday, August 28 • The Old Fort
French and British forces clash at the Old Fort as the 1700s come alive. Experience battles and infantry drills, visit merchants, tour the Old Fort, and talk with historical artisans.
YLNI Farmers Summer Market
Saturdays through October 29 • Corner of Wayne and Barr
The YLNI Farmers Summer Market is extending their outdoor season through October 29!
This includes the popular Brunch on Barr featuring food trucks, boozy drinks, and more.
Heating Up: New Glass Acquisitions
Through Saturday, October 22 • Fort Wayne Museum of Art
The Fort Wayne Museum of Art has developed one of the fastest growing public collections
of glass sculpture, all exemplifying the beauty, versatility, and luminosity of glass.