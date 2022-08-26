Weekend Events

Taste of the Arts Festival

Saturday, August 27 • Arts Campus, The Landing, & Promenade Park

A festival for everyone’s taste! Celebrate arts and culture at this annual festival featuring live theater, music, dance performances, buskers, local food, and an all-day art market.

Fort Wayne Festiv-Ale

Saturday, August 27 • Parkview Field

Have fun for a cause at the 17th Annual Fort Wayne Festiv-ALE event featuring wines, craft

beers, food, sweets, and live music.

Post Miami 1755

Saturday, August 27 – Sunday, August 28 • The Old Fort

French and British forces clash at the Old Fort as the 1700s come alive. Experience battles and infantry drills, visit merchants, tour the Old Fort, and talk with historical artisans.

YLNI Farmers Summer Market

Saturdays through October 29 • Corner of Wayne and Barr

The YLNI Farmers Summer Market is extending their outdoor season through October 29!

This includes the popular Brunch on Barr featuring food trucks, boozy drinks, and more.

Heating Up: New Glass Acquisitions

Through Saturday, October 22 • Fort Wayne Museum of Art

The Fort Wayne Museum of Art has developed one of the fastest growing public collections

of glass sculpture, all exemplifying the beauty, versatility, and luminosity of glass.