Weekend Events

Downtown Sidewalk Sale
Friday, August 12 – Saturday, August 13 • Downtown Fort Wayne
Shop small with participating retail shops and restaurants offering discounted specials, as
they expand their stores to the sidewalks of Downtown Fort Wayne.
Bloom Fest
Saturday, August 13 • Riverside Gardens Park
Find local artists of all mediums, various artisans, indoor/outdoor plant starts, children’s
activities, live music, food trucks, and so much more!
Dermot Kennedy
Saturday, August 13 • Clyde Theatre
With nearly 4 billion streams, Dermot Kennedy has the best-selling debut album in his home country of Ireland this millennium. See him live at the Clyde Theatre!
Fiesta Fort Wayne
Saturday, August 13 • Headwaters Park
Hispanic heritage celebration! Come for live Latino music performances all day, traditional
folkloric dancing, and of course, authentic fare!
Solfest
Sunday, August 14 • Parkview Field
Enjoy live music, browse the Fort Wayne Maker’s Market, and have a blast at the family
friendly activities. Proceeds will go towards Fox Island after the devastation from the storm.