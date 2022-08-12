Weekend Events

Downtown Sidewalk Sale

Friday, August 12 – Saturday, August 13 • Downtown Fort Wayne

Shop small with participating retail shops and restaurants offering discounted specials, as

they expand their stores to the sidewalks of Downtown Fort Wayne.

Bloom Fest

Saturday, August 13 • Riverside Gardens Park

Find local artists of all mediums, various artisans, indoor/outdoor plant starts, children’s

activities, live music, food trucks, and so much more!

Dermot Kennedy

Saturday, August 13 • Clyde Theatre

With nearly 4 billion streams, Dermot Kennedy has the best-selling debut album in his home country of Ireland this millennium. See him live at the Clyde Theatre!

Fiesta Fort Wayne

Saturday, August 13 • Headwaters Park

Hispanic heritage celebration! Come for live Latino music performances all day, traditional

folkloric dancing, and of course, authentic fare!

Solfest

Sunday, August 14 • Parkview Field

Enjoy live music, browse the Fort Wayne Maker’s Market, and have a blast at the family

friendly activities. Proceeds will go towards Fox Island after the devastation from the storm.