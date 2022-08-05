Weekend Events

Harvester Homecoming Festival

Friday, August 5 – Saturday, August 6 • Navistar Engineering Complex

Celebrate the rich history of Harvester and Navistar with an all-Harvester classic truck show, historical displays, an open test track with photo ops, and a workers reunion.

Stayin’ Alive The Sound of the Bee Gees

Friday, August 5 • Foellinger Outdoor Theatre

From traditional Bee Gees songs to the beloved disco era tunes, the authentic look and

sound of the Toronto-based group, Stayin’ Alive, will take you back to the‘70s!

Local Food Week

Friday, July 29 – Sunday, August 7 • Various Northeast Indiana Locations

Enjoy local farm and garden tours, behind-the-scenes experiences with culinary artisans,

cooking demonstrations, and more at farms, markets, and restaurants across the region.

River, Set, Go!

Saturday, August 6 • Promenade Park

A day of fun along the rivers! Cheer on the teams competing in the morning Dragon Boat

Races, stay for floating yoga, a paddle parade in the evening, and a floating fire pit finale.

Open Streets

Sunday, August 7 • Calhoun Street Corridor

This free, family-friendly event closes the streets to vehicles and opens them for walking,

biking, roller skating, and over 100 free activities along the way.