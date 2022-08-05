Weekend Events

Harvester Homecoming Festival
Friday, August 5 – Saturday, August 6 • Navistar Engineering Complex
Celebrate the rich history of Harvester and Navistar with an all-Harvester classic truck show, historical displays, an open test track with photo ops, and a workers reunion.
Stayin’ Alive The Sound of the Bee Gees
Friday, August 5 • Foellinger Outdoor Theatre
From traditional Bee Gees songs to the beloved disco era tunes, the authentic look and
sound of the Toronto-based group, Stayin’ Alive, will take you back to the‘70s!
Local Food Week
Friday, July 29 – Sunday, August 7 • Various Northeast Indiana Locations
Enjoy local farm and garden tours, behind-the-scenes experiences with culinary artisans,
cooking demonstrations, and more at farms, markets, and restaurants across the region.
River, Set, Go!
Saturday, August 6 • Promenade Park
A day of fun along the rivers! Cheer on the teams competing in the morning Dragon Boat
Races, stay for floating yoga, a paddle parade in the evening, and a floating fire pit finale.
Open Streets
Sunday, August 7 • Calhoun Street Corridor
This free, family-friendly event closes the streets to vehicles and opens them for walking,
biking, roller skating, and over 100 free activities along the way.