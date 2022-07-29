Weekend Events

Allen County Fair

Tuesday, July 26 – Sunday, July 31 • Allen County Fair Grounds

Head out to the Allen County Fairgrounds for six days of carnival rides, animal shows, live

music, delicious fair food and more! Each day offers special events you won’t want to miss.

JA Wine & Beer Festival

Friday, July 29 • Parkview Field

Register for the JA Wine & Beer Festival! Sip on your favorites from local wineries and

breweries, while bidding on the online silent auction items and listening to live music.

Weigand Construction Duck Race

Saturday, July 30 • Promenade Park

Watch 20,000 plastic ducks float down the river to the finish line at the annual Duck Race!

Enjoy the Kids Zone, food trucks, and live music supporting SCAN’s family programs.

Daughtry

Saturday, July 30 • Clyde Theatre

Hear your favorite hits live with American rock band Daughtry live at the Clyde Theatre on

The Dearly Beloved Tour with Black Stone Cherry.

Tacos, Tequila & Margarita Fest

Saturday, July 30 • Headwaters Park

Tacos, Tequila & Margarita Fest is taking over Headwaters Park with 10 taco vendors,

margarita flights, tequila sampling, 3 full bars, music, and fun for the whole day!