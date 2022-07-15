Weekend Events

Pufferbelly Run, Walk, and Stroll
Saturday, July 16 • Parkview Family YMCA
Join this annual 5/10K, run/walk, and kids fun run down the Pufferbelly Trail! Proceeds will go towards development of Fort Wayne trails, including new sections of the Pufferbelly.
Pedal, Paddle, Play
Saturday, July 16 • Promenade Park
Get out on Fort Wayne’s water and land trails to see our city from a new perspective! Solve a puzzle along the way and win amazing prizes. Join the afterparty for live music and drinks!
Colonial America
Saturday, July 16 • The Old Fort
Re-enactors will bring to life the daily activities of the frontier in 1775 through
demonstrations on period cooking, gardening, blacksmithing, and more!
Three Rivers Festival Fireworks Finale
Saturday, July 16 • From the Indiana Michigan Power Center
One of Northeast Indiana’s largest fireworks displays will wrap up nine days of festival fun!
See the Fort Wayne Community Band perform in Freimann Square before the fireworks.
Sweet Breeze Canal Boat Rides
Through September 4 • Promenade Park
Enjoy a guided cruise on an authentic 1840 canal boat replica and learn something new
about Fort Wayne and its riverfront from the vantage point of the St. Marys river.