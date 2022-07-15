Weekend Events

Pufferbelly Run, Walk, and Stroll

Saturday, July 16 • Parkview Family YMCA

Join this annual 5/10K, run/walk, and kids fun run down the Pufferbelly Trail! Proceeds will go towards development of Fort Wayne trails, including new sections of the Pufferbelly.

Pedal, Paddle, Play

Saturday, July 16 • Promenade Park

Get out on Fort Wayne’s water and land trails to see our city from a new perspective! Solve a puzzle along the way and win amazing prizes. Join the afterparty for live music and drinks!

Colonial America

Saturday, July 16 • The Old Fort

Re-enactors will bring to life the daily activities of the frontier in 1775 through

demonstrations on period cooking, gardening, blacksmithing, and more!

Three Rivers Festival Fireworks Finale

Saturday, July 16 • From the Indiana Michigan Power Center

One of Northeast Indiana’s largest fireworks displays will wrap up nine days of festival fun!

See the Fort Wayne Community Band perform in Freimann Square before the fireworks.

Sweet Breeze Canal Boat Rides

Through September 4 • Promenade Park

Enjoy a guided cruise on an authentic 1840 canal boat replica and learn something new

about Fort Wayne and its riverfront from the vantage point of the St. Marys river.