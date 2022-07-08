Weekend Events

Three Rivers Festival

Friday, July 8 – Saturday, July 16 • Downtown Fort Wayne & Headwaters Park

Experience the largest summer celebration in Fort Wayne, featuring Junkfood Alley, The

International Village, carnival rides, Chalk Walk, live concerts, fireworks, and more!

Live Concerts at Three Rivers Festival

Friday, July 8 – Saturday, July 16 • Headwaters Park

Catch a concert at this downtown-wide celebration with bands like Here Come the

Mummies, Ceelo Green, Ginuine, Quiet Riot, Hillbilly Casino, and more.

Silent Sky

Saturday, July 9 – Saturday, July 15 • Arena Dinner Theatre

Enjoy dessert and a cash bar during this inspiring true story of a 19th century female

astronomer in a joint production between Arena Dinner Theatre and The Literary Alliance.

Paris: City of Light & Love

Saturday, July 2 – Sunday, November 13 • Botanical Conservatory

Catch a glimpse of a day in Paris through familiar scenes and playful hues adorning a public

square in the Botanical Conservatory’s summer and fall exhibit bursting with light and love.

23rd Annual Egg Drop

Sunday, July 10 • Science Central

Free to register and watch, don’t miss this fun and scientific event where eggs are dropped

from the roof of Science Central protected in their specially designed contraptions.