Weekend Events

Three Rivers Festival
Friday, July 8 – Saturday, July 16 • Downtown Fort Wayne & Headwaters Park
Experience the largest summer celebration in Fort Wayne, featuring Junkfood Alley, The
International Village, carnival rides, Chalk Walk, live concerts, fireworks, and more!
Live Concerts at Three Rivers Festival
Friday, July 8 – Saturday, July 16 • Headwaters Park
Catch a concert at this downtown-wide celebration with bands like Here Come the
Mummies, Ceelo Green, Ginuine, Quiet Riot, Hillbilly Casino, and more.
Silent Sky
Saturday, July 9 – Saturday, July 15 • Arena Dinner Theatre
Enjoy dessert and a cash bar during this inspiring true story of a 19th century female
astronomer in a joint production between Arena Dinner Theatre and The Literary Alliance.
Paris: City of Light & Love
Saturday, July 2 – Sunday, November 13 • Botanical Conservatory
Catch a glimpse of a day in Paris through familiar scenes and playful hues adorning a public
square in the Botanical Conservatory’s summer and fall exhibit bursting with light and love.
23rd Annual Egg Drop
Sunday, July 10 • Science Central
Free to register and watch, don’t miss this fun and scientific event where eggs are dropped
from the roof of Science Central protected in their specially designed contraptions.