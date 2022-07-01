Weekend Events

Ian Randall
First Friday on The Landing
Fridays, July – October 1 • The Landing
Celebrate local business on The Landing every first Friday of the month. Find live music, a
beer tent by Landing Beer Co, a local vendor market, dining, and shopping.

Patriotic Pops
Sunday, July 3 • Parkview Field
Join the Fort Wayne Philharmonic in a concert celebration of the American spirit. Bring your
lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy this FREE outdoor concert for the whole family!

Run, White and Blue 5K
Monday, July 4 • Foster Park
Put on your brightest red, white, and blue and join NAMI Fort Wayne’s Run, White and Blue
5K in Foster Park. Every entry is eligible to win a 1-year membership to the YMCA of GFW!

4th of July Fireworks
Monday, July 4 • Indiana Michigan Power Center
Bring a lawn chair or blanket and setup the perfect spot in downtown Fort Wayne to enjoy
the brilliant, 4th of July fireworks display starting at 10 p.m.

TinCaps Baseball
Monday, July 4 • Parkview Field
Cheer the TinCaps on for the 4th of July and stay after the game to enjoy downtown Fort
Wayne’s fireworks display right from your seat at Parkview Field!

