Weekend Events

First Friday on The Landing

Fridays, July – October 1 • The Landing

Celebrate local business on The Landing every first Friday of the month. Find live music, a

beer tent by Landing Beer Co, a local vendor market, dining, and shopping.

Patriotic Pops

Sunday, July 3 • Parkview Field

Join the Fort Wayne Philharmonic in a concert celebration of the American spirit. Bring your

lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy this FREE outdoor concert for the whole family!

Run, White and Blue 5K

Monday, July 4 • Foster Park

Put on your brightest red, white, and blue and join NAMI Fort Wayne’s Run, White and Blue

5K in Foster Park. Every entry is eligible to win a 1-year membership to the YMCA of GFW!

4th of July Fireworks

Monday, July 4 • Indiana Michigan Power Center

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and setup the perfect spot in downtown Fort Wayne to enjoy

the brilliant, 4th of July fireworks display starting at 10 p.m.

TinCaps Baseball

Monday, July 4 • Parkview Field

Cheer the TinCaps on for the 4th of July and stay after the game to enjoy downtown Fort

Wayne’s fireworks display right from your seat at Parkview Field!