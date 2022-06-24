Weekend Events

GreekFest

Thursday, June 23 – Sunday, June 26 • Headwaters Park Pavilions

Enjoy a taste of Greek culture during this annual celebration at Headwaters Park.

Experience four days of Greek cuisine, music, dancing, and more!

Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles

Friday, June 24 • Foellinger Outdoor Theatre

The Foellinger Theatre continues their summer concert series with the ever-popular Hotel

California, the only show authorized to perform the entire Eagles catalog of music.

Covington Art Fair

Saturday, June 25 – Sunday, June 26 • Covington Plaza

Browse and purchase pieces of fine art at the 30th annual Covington Art Fair, a high-quality, juried art show! As you explore the art, enjoy live jazz music and fine dining.

Bright Star

Friday, June 17 – Saturday, June 25 • Arena Dinner Theatre

Come see this sweeping tale of love and redemption as actors are joined by onstage

musicians and dancers to tell the refreshingly genuine story of Broadway’s Bright Star.

Bill Blass 100-Day Community Celebration

Wednesday, June 22 – Friday, September 30 • Three Fort Wayne Locations

A three-part exhibition in honor of Bill Blass’ 100th birthday. The Fort Wayne fashion icon’s

works will be featured at the History Center, Museum of Art, and Veteran’s Memorial Shrine.