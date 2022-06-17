Weekend Events

BBQ RibFest

Thursday, June 16 – Sunday, June 19 • Headwaters Park

Enjoy four days of brews, music, and BBQ at one of Fort Wayne’s tastiest festivals! Whether

you prefer hot and spicy or sweet and tangy, you’re in for a delicious time.

Lee Brice

Friday, June 17 • Memorial Coliseum

Lee Brice is coming to the Memorial Coliseum on his “Label Me Proud Tour” with Michael Ray and Tim Montana for a night of #1 hits and fan favorite anthems.

Middle Waves

Friday, June 17 – Saturday, June 18 • Foellinger Theatre

Party at this two-day destination music festival featuring 20+ performers, including Young

the Giant, Big Boi, Rosie, and more, across three stages for music lovers of all ages.

Dino & Dragon Stroll

Saturday, June 18 – Sunday, June 19 • Memorial Coliseum

Enter into the Mesozoic Era with prehistoric dinosaurs and fantastical dragons that look real

and alive! Get up close with dinos and fire breathing dragons, just as you imagined them.

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

Sunday, June 19 • Sweetwater Performance Pavilion

Come for an unforgettable night of your favorite hits with rock legend Pat Benatar alongside guitar rocker Neil Giraldo to celebrate the sound that shook the music landscape of the 80’s.