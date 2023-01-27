Weekend Events 1/27 – 1/29

Winterval 2023

Saturday, January 28 • Downtown Fort Wayne

Celebrate winter downtown with ice carvers, an outdoor market, carriage rides, and special

events at downtown attractions like the Botanical Conservatory, Science Central, and more!

Winter Cozy 2023

Saturday, January 28 • Pavilion at Promenade Park

The 21+ event following the activities of Winterval! Enjoy hot drinks and foods, candlelight in the Pavilion’s indoor and outdoor seating, ice sculptors, and fire pits for smore’s.

Nouvelle Annee 1743 – A New Year in New France

Saturday, January 28 • The Old Fort

An immersive day of living history awaits at the Post des Miami. Experience reenactments of French Soldiers, civilians, and Native American Allies as they battle the winter elements.

Bell Mansion History Tour

Sunday, January 29 • The Bell Mansion

Come take in 130-year-old history in downtown Fort Wayne with this 90-minute guided tour through the 15,000 sq ft mansion and enjoy original woodwork, fixtures, and fireplaces.

Last Weekend of Savor Fort Wayne

Wednesday, January 18 – Sunday, January 29 • Participating Fort Wayne Restaurants

Last weekend to enjoy the special menu deals of Savor Fort Wayne! Experience a taste of Fort Wayne’s food scene with special three-course deals at more than 80 participating restaurants.