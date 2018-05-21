Weed control program underway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The city’s tall grass/weed program started Monday.

The program calls for weeds or grass to not exceed nine inches.

You can call 311 or 260-427-8311 to report high grass or weeds. You can also file complaints online here.

To file a complaint, you must have a specific street address.

Property owners will be mailed a notice. They will have 5 days to correct the violation. If not, the city will mow the property and will charge the owner. If the invoice isn’t paid within 30 days, a lien will be placed on the property.

“One property that is not mowed and looks neglected can negatively impact an entire neighborhood,” said Cindy Joyner, director of Community Development. “By helping remove blighting influences, the Weed Program can help protect property values and improve the quality of life in our city.”