Wednesday Night Battery Under Investigation In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): At approximately 10:43 PM Wednesday, officers were to 4029 Robinwood Drive to investigate the reports of an adult male with injuries to his head. Upon their arrival, medics were also immediately dispatched. As medics arrived on scene, the male victim was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. When the victim arrived at the hospital his injuries became life threatening.

At this time Detectives are investigating the area for any witnesses and evidence into what may have occurred. The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking if anyone has any information regarding this incident please contact the FWPD at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.