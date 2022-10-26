Wednesday morning crash closes intersection of Coliseum and Crescent

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Wednesday morning crash resulted in the intersection of Coliseum Boulevard and Crescent Avenue being closed for a short time.

The crash occurred shortly after 11 a.m. Initial reports show that a passenger car was traveling north on Crescent when it ran a red light and crashed into a work van that was headed east on Coliseum. The impact of that crash caused another crash with two pickup trucks that were headed west on Coliseum.

The adult female driver of the passenger car was said to be critical on scene by medics and was later downgraded to non-life threatening condition at a local hospital.

The intersection remained closed during the initial investigation and then re-opened.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.