Wednesday afternoon pursuit in Fort Wayne ends with arrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department says that a pursuit Wednesday afternoon resulted in the arrest of one person and injuries to several others.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., police attempted a traffic stop for a traffic violation in the area of Colerick Street and Holton Avenue. The vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued.

The vehicle went north on Anthony Blvd. and struck several vehicles and injuring occupants at the intersection of Anthony and Lake Avenue.

The driver then fled on foot before eventually being apprehended.

A gun was also discarded from the vehicle during the pursuit and located.

19-year-old Justice T. Smith now faces multiple charges, including felony resisting law enforcement in a vehicle.

Three other people were in the suspect vehicle, but were released.