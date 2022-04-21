Wednesday Afternoon Crash In DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Wednesday Evening crash in DeKalb County left quite a mess. Just after 5 P.M. Wednesday, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 4250 block State Route 8 on reports of a crash. Upon arrival, 24-year-old Tristen Till was found to be involved in the incident in his SUV. Initial investigation found that Till exited the curve eastbound and believes one of his rear tires deflated causing him to lose control. The vehicle overturned before coming to a rest on the drivers side door. Till was not injured in the incident which remains under investigation.