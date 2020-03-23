Website launched to help Fort Wayne service workers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Someone has set up a website to help Fort Wayne’s service industry in the midst of the battle with the coronavirus.

With restaurants statewide closed to dine-in customers, many workers have found themselves at home, without a way to earn money… so some do-gooders have set up FundTheFort.org.

The website showcases fundraising efforts by local businesses, plus other ways you can help organizations in and around Fort Wayne, as well as a link to information from the Downtown Improvement District for more COVID-19 resources.

Head to FundTheFort.org to learn more, or click on this link.