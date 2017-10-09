Ways to stay safe and protect your home from fires

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – It’s National Fire Prevention Week, and WOWO wants to remind you how to stay safe and prevent fires in your home year-round.
According to Red Cross, if a fire starts in your home, you may have as little as two minutes to escape.
Tips for fire safety include:
- Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside of sleeping areas.
- Remember to test your smoke alarms every month, and don’t forget to change the batteries!
- Create a fire escape plan with your family. Red Cross suggests practicing the plan twice a year.
- If a fire occurs in your home, get out as soon as possible. Never go back inside for anyone or anything – instead, call for help.